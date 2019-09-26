Ahmed Ali Akbar bags award at Washington DC film festival

Famed Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has bagged an international award for ‘Best Actor’ at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his stellar performance in the acclaimed movie Laal Kabootar.

The actor shared the news through his Instagram with a caption, “Truly honoured to have won Best Actor at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for Laal kabootar”.

The movie stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mansha Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Raza Gillani, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Ali Kazmi and several others. Moreover, the movie is directed by Kamal Khan; and, the film was released on 22 March 2019.

Ahmed Ali Akbar was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He is the son of legendary Pakistani tennis coach Muhammad Ali Akbar. Moreover, Ali played tennis on a national level before proceeding to his film and television career. Besides tennis, he also played cricket and football at club level.

According to our sources, at one point in his life, he desired to play into professional cricket but dropped the prospect because of nepotism and favouring.

Furthermore, the film, Laal Kabootar also featured in the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2019. Ahmed Ali Akbar posted it on his Instagram account.

Winning a prestigious award from an International level is indeed a big moment not only for Ahmed Ali Akbar and the cast and crew of Laal Kabootar but for the whole film industry of Pakistan. In this grave era of economic crises and political dismay, getting an award at South Asian Film Festival 2019, is a blessing for Pakistan.