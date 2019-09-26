Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey launch an unprecedented initiative

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia will jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia.

This was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet today.

He said the decision was made during his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in New York.

Notably, the channel will set the record straight on the great religion of Islam.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan further said the channel will correct the misperceptions which bring people together against Muslims and would contextualize the issue of blasphemy.

Imran Khan said series and films will be produced on Muslim history to educate and inform our own people and the world. Muslims will be given a dedicated media presence in the proposed channel. The meeting also exchanged views on regional peace and development.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey held the first ministerial trilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Jeddah in May this year.