Pakistani Rupee against US Dollar in inter bank market

The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US Dollar. It was traded at Rs156.16 and Rs156.25 in the interbank and open markets.

Notably, on Monday, the local currency gained 24 paisa against the greenback and closed at Rs156.52. However, on Friday, the rupee appreciated 66 paisa against the dollar and closed at 156.86 in the interbank market.

Moreover, in September 2018, the Pakistani rupee was traded at 138 against the greenback. Together with, it weighed around 142 against US Dollar in late November 2018. Whereas, the local currency was traded at Rs 139.40 against the US Dollar at the end of last year.