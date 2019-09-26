SBP sells Rs.567.75 billion worth of T-Bills

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted Treasury Bills auction on Wednesday in which it sold Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) worth Rs.567.75 billion for 3, 6 and 12 months.

The auction target was Rs.1,000.00 billion against a maturing amount of Rs.114.12 billion.

Cut off yield for 3, 6 and 12 months were 13.7300, 13.8390 and 13.8499 percent.

Total amount offered was Rs.1,044.23 billion out of which the SBP accepted Rs.531.51 billion. The central bank received bids worth Rs.109.49 billion for 3 months, Rs.66.80 for 6 months and Rs.867.94 billion for 12 months out of which it accepted Rs.107.75 billion, Rs. 20.00 billion and Rs.403.77 billion respectively.

In addition the state bank picked up Rs.36.24 billion from the non-competitive auction making the total amount accepted to the tune of Rs.567.75 billion.