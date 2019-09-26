India receives a big diplomatic blow at counter-terrorism front

Lahore Weather

Pakistan and Russia give a big diplomatic blow to India

Pakistan and Russia have given a big diplomatic blow to India at counter-terrorism front. The two countries have mutually agreed of including India in Parliamentary Forum on Counter-Terrorism and Strengthening connectivity.

Notably, the decision was taken in the wake of Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and India’s indifferent attitude towards the international community to address the concern.

Moreover, it was discussed in a meeting led by Speaker Pakistan National Assembly, Asad Qaisar and Speaker of Russian State Duma Mr Volodin Viacheslav Victrovich, which took place on the sidelines of 4th Eurasian Countries Parliaments being held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

