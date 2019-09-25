PPP, JUI-F reach consensus on sending PTI govt home

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday reached a consensus on sending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government home. However, the mode which will be employed against Imran Khan’s government is yet to be decided by the two parties in further discussions.

The PPP had earlier distanced itself from the ‘Azadi March’ slated to be held in October, saying it will only provide ‘moral and political support’ to the JUI-F. In a bid to woo the PPP leadership, JUI-F leader and convener of opposition’s Rahbar Committee Akram Durrani called on PPP leaders Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Sherry Rehman at the latter’s office in parliament.

Durrani told reporters after the meeting that the two parties had ‘good’ discussions and that the JUI-F and PPP have reached complete consensus on one idea: “We have to send this government home. We have to send this prime minister home.”

The PML-N has also decided to join the demonstration ‘in principle’. However, a final decision will be taken at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party on September 30.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had last month announced that his party was planning a ‘decisive’ long march aimed at ousting the present ‘fake government’ in October. He had warned the government against making any effort to disrupt their planned march and expressed the hope that people from all walks of life and from all over the country would reach Islamabad to participate in what he called an ‘Azadi March’ aimed at freeing the country of the present ‘incompetent and illegitimate government’.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, said that political opponents should help the quake victims instead of giving statements.

Talking to media persons after inquiring after the injured at Mirpur hospital, she said if needed, victims will be shifted to hospitals of other cities to ensure the provision of best possible medical treatment. She urged the nation to remain united at this difficult time and help the affected people regardless of political affiliations.

Dr Firdous said the nation stands united after the tragic earthquake and all should take part in relief and rehabilitation work for the victims of the earthquake. The special assistant once again condemned the way social media misrepresented her remarks about the earthquake, saying, “My comments were being taken out of context.”