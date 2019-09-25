NAB given go ahead to file reference against Aslam Raisani

The National Accountability Bureau’s Executive Board meeting (NAB-EBM) gave the approval on Wednesday for filing a reference against former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani.

Raisani served as the chief minister of Balochistan from 2008 to 2013. He is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure.

The NAB-EBM was chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB, at the NAB Headquarters. NAB Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability Bureau, Director General Accountability, DG Operation, DG Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting. It was year-long prescribed policy of NAB to inform the people about the details of the meeting of (EBM).

Its main aim is to avoid hurting anyone as all inquiries, investigations started on allegations which are not final. The NAB decides further action after knowing their point of view.

The EBM authorised filing of two corruption references against Dr Muhammad Amjad, Eden Housing Society and others. They have been accused of looting people on false promise of selling plots consequently, inflicting losses of Rs 25 billion to innocent people.

The EBM authorised filing of another reference against owners of Messers Careem Karobar Company, Karachi and partners on the accusation of selling wheat on higher rates, thus inflicting Rs 80 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorised conducting of seven inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Latif, member of provincial assembly and others, Ali Hassan Zardari, member of provincial assembly, Sher Ali Gorchani, former deputy speaker, Punjab Assembly and others, Rashid Ahmed, Chief Engineer, PWD, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz, former MPA, Punjab and others, officers and officials of Auqaf Department, LDA, Revenue, Civil Aviation Authority, FBR, Kashif Sahbai, Ahsan Sahbai, Shaheen Air International, Engineering and Air craft Maintenance Services’ owners.

The EBM authorised conducting of five investigations against various personalities including the owners of messers Nirala MSR, Foods Limited, Lahore, directors and others , owners of Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed, Memorial Hospital, Pubbi, Naushera, officers, officials and others of Frontier Constabulary, management of Metro Corporation, Quetta, Engineer Maqbool Ahmed,, former Secretary Mines and Minerals, Balochistan and others.

The EBM has authorised to send the case against CDA officers to provide additional benefits to messers PFOWA,Waheed Public Trust and Roots

Millennium School to CDA for further action as per law. The EBM also decided to refer the case against officers/officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against appointment of Dr Nasir Ali Khan Project Director Pak- Austria FACHHOCHSCHULE Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Mang, Haripur to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for appropriate action as per law.

EBM authorized sending case of Samiul Hassan Gillani, member National Assembly regarding non payment of taxes of Sami Town to FBR and matter of keeping illegal possession of 97 Kanal land to senior member Board of Revenue, Punjab for further action.

The NAB chairman said that NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’. NAB is striving to recover the looted money from corrupt elements and eradication of corruption. Topmost priority of NAB is to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and all resources are being utilised to achieve the target. NAB has recovered Rs 71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt and deposited into national exchequer. The faith of NAB is Corruption free Pakistan.

He said that business community is back bone of the progress of the country NAB has established special cells in NAB headquarter and all the regional offices. The cells are working regularly. President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PFCCI) Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai has lauded the services of chairman NAB. NAB has decided to stop investigations against sales and income tax and refer all the ongoing investigations to FBR for action as per law.

He said acknowledges the services of bureaucracy. NAB is ensuring protecting the self esteem of all segments of society including bureaucracy. According to Gillani and Gallup survey 59 percent people have expressed confidence over NAB’s performance. NAB is a national institute. Reputed National and international institutions have acknowledge the services of NAB which is honour for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.