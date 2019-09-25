Osama bin Laden toy on sale in Russia

He’s widely regarded as one of the evilest villains of the modern era. But that doesn’t mean that someone, somewhere, won’t try to make a bit of money producing an Osama bin Laden action figure.

An Osama bin Laden action figure with toy AK-47 has been spotted on sale in Russia. The toy comes with a small mobile phone, an al-Qaeda flag and an assault rifle. However, it does not come cheap: it is on sale for around 2,000 Roubles (£25.18). The CIA has previously considered selling bin Laden toys with a “demonic face” to deter Afghan children from supporting the terror chief.

Previously, the IP group reported that the publication of CIA documents seized during the RAID 2011, which killed Osama bin Laden, confirms the US claims that Iran supported the terrorist organization involved in September 11 attack on twin towers.

Bin Laden was finally tracked down to a secret compound in Pakistan in 2011, and in a covert strike ordered by then-president Barack Obama, was killed and his body dumped in the sea.