Maleeha Lodhi goofing up on social media when she thought that UK PM Boris Johnson was its ‘Foreign Minister’.

She realized her error and apologised writing: “Sorry typo in the previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning.” This isn’t as they say in the US, her first rodeo.

She earlier caused embarrassments for Pakistan at the United Nations, previously trying to pass off a picture of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl with pellet injuries on her face as ‘evidence’ of atrocities on Kashmiris in India.

Ms Lodhi had claimed the image depicted a Kashmiri pellet-gun victim. But social-media users soon spotted that the injuries were not from pellets, but some other shrapnel.

News that the photo was not from Kashmir spread like wildfire on Pakistani social media – with many raising questions about the competence of the Foreign Service, arguing they had brought disrepute to the country.

Lodhi had made the goof-up in her right to reply to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech at the UN in 2017.

A couple of years ago, Pakistan’s top diplomat – Maleeha Lodhi shared a picture at UNSC link it was ‘atrocities committed by India in Kashmir’. The problem – the picture was from Palestine