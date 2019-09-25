Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday issued uncalled for and highly insensitive remarks about the earthquake in Pakistan. She left many confused with her insensitive quip about the earthquake that left, over 20 people dead and injured more than 300. However, twitter slammed Dr. Awan for her insensitive remarks and demanded her resignation.

The minister made these comments at a ceremony. She was smiling and trying to entertain the audience while she made fun of the earthquake.

As the country felt the tremors, the PM’s assistant compared them to the ‘Tabdeeli’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “Land has expressed by moving and shaking that change has come,” she said.

In a tweet, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari called it “shameful and unforgivable”.

She further apologized since the responsibility in a parliamentary form of government is collective. “Since Govt means collective responsibility I apologize for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM’s insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Information SAPM’s remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with govt viewpoint. Human suffering can never be made light of. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 24, 2019

The Backlash

However, after a backlash on Twitter, the special assistant said she made the comment to lighten the mood as a wave of panic had run across the hall due to the intensity of the tremors.

میری گفتگوکوسیاق وسباق سے ہٹ کر پیش کرناافسوسناک ہے۔سوشل میڈیا کےمعاشرے پراثرات کےتناظر میں بات ہو رہی تھی۔اچانک زلزلہ آیا،شرکائے محفل پریشان ہوگئے۔حاضرین محفل کاحوصلہ بڑھانے کےلیے سوشل میڈیاکے تناظرمیں ہی جملےکہے جسے غلط رنگ دے کر عوام کوگمراہ کرنے کی افسوسناک کوشش کی جا رہی ہے pic.twitter.com/IJ8d0wwT0i — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 24, 2019

Prominent columnist Benazir Shah also expressed her grief and said: 19 people dead, 300 injured. And this is what Firdous Ashiq Awan has to say.

19 people dead, 300 injured. And this is what Firdous Ashiq Awan has to say. https://t.co/FIxC8EjbO4 — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) September 24, 2019

Ali Salman Alvi, journalist, and blogger, also slammed Dr. Awan. “Firdous Ashiq Awan casually jokes about the #earthquake, without realizing that it could bring a devastating tragedy. This is beyond deplorable. The special adviser continues to act like a loose cannon. Shameful and insensitive,” he said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan casually jokes about the #earthquake, without realizing that it could bring a devastating tragedy. This is beyond deplorable. The special adviser continues to act as a loose cannon. Shameful and insensitive. pic.twitter.com/iviEigecn8 — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) September 24, 2019 Chohan was dismissed

Notably, this is not for the first time that a minister issued insensitive comments. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also sacked former minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassab Chohan a day after he made derogatory remarks against the Hindu community in a gathering.

Pakistani journalists, civil society and public intellectuals took to Twitter and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan, chief of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to sack him for his behaviour unbecoming of a minister. Citizens on Twitter maintained that Pakistan is for all and nobody has the right to hurt the feelings of any community.

In a tweet by the ruling party on its official handle also announced the decision to remove Chohan. “PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone’s faith should not b a part of any narrative. Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built,” it tweeted.