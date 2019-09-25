Turkish ambassador, his spouse spend busy time at an Orphanage

Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Yurdakul and Madame Yurdakul attended re-opening ceremony of Begum Razia Khudad Orphanage which is renovated jointly by Turkish TIKA and Bait-ul Mal.

The ambassador remained in the Orphanage for some time and met with the children residing in the Orphanage.

The Turkish organization TIKA is engaged in charity works. TİKA works with an approach that involves sharing Turkey’s development experience with other countries and relies on an understanding of “cooperation partnership”.

At the root of this understanding, there is compatible, sustainable and multilateral cooperation, and the projects have a one hundred per cent success rate thanks to actors that take on suitable roles.

In brief, TIKA is operational in a number of countries. In Pakistan too, the organization is actively engaged in the development activities. It has offices in Islamabad and Karachi.