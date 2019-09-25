Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas sent to jail on judicial remand: AC

LAHORE: Accountability court on Wednesday has sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested a 15-day extension in the remand of the PML-N leader who was arrested along with her cousin last month.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has also been arrested by NAB.

During today’s hearing, NAB’s investigating officer Hafiz Asadullah said the request for an extension was made on the grounds that there was more time required to investigate the case.

The NAB investigating officer told the court that during the investigation they had found out about an agreement for the division of the family assets.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) record for 2008, shares valued at Rs26.2 million were belonging to the CSM, the prosecutor said, adding that the assets were not included in the Sharif family’s assets.

Additionally, the investigative officer Usman Ifthikar said that in 2008, Maryam’s assets were not compatible with her income and inorder to investigate assets and income they had summoned members of the Sharif family.

The NAB prosecutor said that in 1998, via telegraph transfer, Maryam received revenue from Sadiqa Syed Mahmood and later transferred this income to CSM.

The NAB prosecutor said that in 2015, CSM was shifted from Gojra to Rahim Yar Khan and Rs1.5 billion was spent on shifting the sugar mill.

Awan said that the revenue spent on shifting CSM also needed to be assessed.