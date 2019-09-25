First Arab set for ISS says voyage will make ‘history’

MOSCOW: The Emirati astronaut who will make history by becoming the first Arab on the International Space Station said Tuesday he had received support from around the world before his “dream” mission.

Hazza Al-Mansoori, 35, is set to blast into space accompanied by Russia’s Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir onboard a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

“It is really an honor and we are looking forward to make this mission successful and to come back with a lot of knowledge,” the pilot told a pre-flight news conference.

He said the trip was a milestone for his country and the Arab world.

“This achievement will be in history and it will be continued,” he said. “The dream has come true.”

Mansoori, who will spend eight days on the ISS, will be the first Emirati astronaut and the first Arab on the orbiting laboratory, but not the first Muslim.

Mansoori said that he would record his prayer routine on the ISS and broadcast it to people on Earth.

“As a fighter pilot I already prayed in my aircraft,” he said, explaining that he had experience of prayers at high speed.

Mansoori also plans to conduct experiments and said he would take Emirati food with him to share with the crew.

تواصلت مع هزاع المنصوري وسلطان النيادي وهما يستعدان لرحلة الفضاء، فخورون بهذه النماذج المضيئة في مسيرة الخير والبناء ..الرحلة القادمة ستصنع تاريخا جديدا في سماء الوطن وتؤكد دخول دولة الإمارات عالم اكتشاف الفضاء بسواعد أبنائها..رحلة ستلهم الأجيال المقبلة لتحقيق إنجازات وطنية جديدة pic.twitter.com/JmYnrLcLv4 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 23, 2019

Skripochka, first-time flyer Meir and Mansoori will join a six-member crew on the ISS and for a brief period of time the ISS will be home to nine astronauts.

Meir, 42, said it was “quite an achievement” for the United Arab Emirates to have a man in space, given that its program is so new.

She said the crew communicated by using “Runglish” — a mixture of Russian and English.

“We still need to work on our Arabic,” she joked.

Mansoori is set to return to Earth with NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin on October 3. Skripochka and Meir are set to remain on the ISS until the spring of 2020.