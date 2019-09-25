Ghotki blasphemy case taken over by Hyderabad police

Ghotki police registered three cases against the rioters who had taken to the streets to protest against the alleged incident of blasphemy, Sukkur Additional Inspector General (AIG) Jamil Ahmed was quoted as saying by private source.

He also said that the protesters vandalized a Hindu temple.

An FIR was filed against 45 people, 22 named and 23 unidentified, under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for injuring or defiling place of worship, intent to insult the religion of any class, punishment for rioting and unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object.

Another FIR was lodged against 150 people 27 named and 123 unidentified persons for blocking roads.

A third FIR pertaining to rioting and theft was filed against 23 people, including 11 unidentified persons, over reports that protesters had stolen goods from multiple shops in Shahi Bazar.

However, the investigations were transferred to the Sindh police with the recommendation of Sukkar DIG. Notably, the suspect is currently present in the police’s protective custody and has not been appeared before any court of law yet.

As per the reports, Hyderabad DIG Naeem Sheikh has confirmed the transfer of the case to Hyderabad. Nevertheless, the inquiry officer is not appointed yet.

It is worth mentioning that the transfer of case from Ghotki to Hyderabad is done to ensure transparency in the investigation process.