President Alvi keen to promote calligraphic art in young generation

President Dr Arif Alvi noted a considerable decline in the artistic works and highlighted the need for the promotion of different genres of art including calligraphy as these reflected the overall development of a society.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of three-day National Calligraphic Exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as special guest, which was held in collaboration with the National History and Literary Heritage Division, Calligraphic Association of Pakistan and the National Language Promotion Department.

The president further stated that art and heritage required promotion as the imaginative impression had always impacted society.

Moreover, he stressed that those nations progressed that accorded due respect and value to their art and architecture heritage. Along with science and technology, the wheels of art also helped in moving on the path of progress and prosperity.

The Muslim civilization had close connections with the art and architecture in which they excelled with their skills, he said, adding these trends were patterned on special direction as their calligraphic and geometric art along with architecture skills were greatly influenced with the contemporary styles.

The president referring to Istanbul’s Blue Mosque said, such as exquisite pieces of architecture always reminded the visitors about the bygone trends in the Muslims architecture.

In brief, he also appreciated the calligraphic artworks at display in the exhibition saying that he was very much impressed with these pieces. The calligraphers should be at the forefront of society, he added and assured the government’s support in the promotion of art