Mangla Dam safe after earthquake

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Tuesday said the earthquake did not impact the Mangla Dam or its powerhouse and that both were safe.

The dam reportedly lost 900 megawatts of power after the powerful earthquake hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, the power supply was restored a few hours later. Data from the systems installed in the Mangla Dam and its powerhouse is being gathered, the WAPDA spokesperson said, noting that the earthquake, however, ended up dirtying water in the Mangla Lake. He said the turbines at the Mangla Dam and its powerhouse were shut down on a precautionary basis but will be reopened once Mangla Lake water was cleaned up.

On the other hand, IRSA in a statement said that water flow in Mangla Dam has been reduced, adding that the decision has been made to ensure safety measures.

Cracks and fissures have reportedly appeared in Upper Jhelum Canal, translating into the risk of a possible flooding in the nearby areas. Flood water has entered Chak Nigah village in Jatlan town of AJK’s Mirpur. The water supply to the canal, therefore, has been halted. A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck various areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday evening, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) noting that its depth was 10 kilometres and epicentre one kilometre southeast of Mirpur in AJK.