Govt to announce compensation for quake victims: Dr Firdous

Expressing grief over the loss of precious lives and damage to properties during the deadly tremor in parts of country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the government would announce a compensatory package for the quake victims after receiving complete details.

Talking to journalists, Firdous said that PM Imran Khan also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties caused by the devastating earthquake in the country.

Responding to a question, the special assistant said that PM Imran was fighting Kashmir’s case effectively at every international forum. She said that they would expose the real face of India before the world. Firdous urged the international community and human rights organisations to play their due role to stop atrocities and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Earlier in the day, President Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan had expressed deep sorrow and concern over the earthquake that had hit various areas of Pakistan. In an official statement on the matter, President AJK, had said that the government will ensure that the best facilities were provided to those affected by the natural calamity.

Separately, Firdous said that US President Donald Trump’s statement shows his confidence in Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said Imran Khan is presenting the Kashmir issue – his top agenda – before international community in an effective manner. She maintained that the premier told the world about the confinement of eight million Kashmiris and the risk of humanitarian crises in the held valley.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said premier Imran Khan stressed in the meeting that Donald Trump should play his part to end the curfew in occupied Kashmir. The premier let the US president know of human rights violations in the occupied valley and affirmed that the solution of the issue is inevitable for regional peace and security, she added.

Donald Trump’s statement of mandating Imran Khan to hold dialogues with Iran acknowledges the prime minister’s leadership qualities, she said. In his meetings with heads of other countries, Imran Khan stressed to promote bilateral ties and apprised them on Kashmir issue, the SAPM added.

Meanwhile, addressing a children’s camp organised at D-Chowk by Home Sweet Home and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, near Parliament House, Firdous urged international human rights organisation and International Red Cross, UNICEF and Save the Children to come forward for saving lives of tens of thousands of besieged Kashmiri children. She said that Kashmiri children along with their families have been practically imprisoned with no access to their schools and colleges and they were not allowed to go to hospitals for medical treatment.

She said that 50 days have passed since imposition of curfew in the occupied Kashmir and India was humiliating humanity in the occupied territory.

Entire Pakistani nation including its children was standing with the besieged Kashmiri brothers and sisters, she added. She said that this gathering of Pakistani children was an effort to awaken the world community’s conscience. Dr Firdous said that India was trying to mislead the world community by telling lies, but Prime Minister Imran Khan was pleading the case of Kashmiri children, women, youth and elderly very effectively at all international forums and real obnoxious face of India was gradually being exposed.