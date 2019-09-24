AJK PM urges govt to give role to Hurriyat leaders for Kashmir cause

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that Pakistan should bring the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Hurriyat leaders forward so that the world could better accept the stance on Kashmir.

He said that how East Timor and South Sudan were separated and why Kashmiris were not being given their right of plebiscite and they were not getting rid of India’s illegal occupation. He was addressing a national conference jointly organised by Punjab University Academic Staff Association, Pakistan Institute of National Affairs and Muttahida Ulema Council at Faisal Auditorium on Tuesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Ejaz Chaudhary, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman, Senior Journalist Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami, Renowned Kashmiri leader Abdul Rashid Turabi, President PINA Altaf Hassan Qureshi, President PU Academic Staff Association Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Choudhary, Secretary Javed Sami, Shams-us-Zaman, Muhammad Mehdi, Farzana Nazir, eminent scholars, journalists, social workers, faculty members, employees and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Raja Farooq Haider said that Pakistan should keep us on frontline and support us from the back. He said that Kashmiris also stood with Pakistan and we want to strengthen Pakistan. He said that we must think that how the issue of Kashmir should be resolved as per the desire of Kashmiris.

He said that Pakistan had always advocated Kashmiris’ demand for plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir and we should devise a new policy to achieve our goal. He said that Kashmir issue was political as well as human rights issue. He said that none of the countries supported India over her violations of human rights in the occupied area. He said that India cleverly amended its constitution when most of Western parliaments were on recess so that Western parliaments could not immediately address this issue. He said that India had targeted Pakistan and Pakistan was the only hurdle in her nefarious designs. Raja Farooq Haider said that Pakistan should not accept US’ mediation offer because the US’ tilt in favor of India was clear. He said that after 1989, more than one hundred thousand Kashmiris had been martyred.

He said that Indian Supreme Court would never give any verdict against the interest of Indian government. He said that the people of the region would get out of poverty and other issues if Kashmir issue was resolved.

Addressing the conference, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Kashmir was included even in the name of Pakistan. He said that the international community did not value worldly principles but take care of its own interests. He said that due to financial benefits, many countries were favoring India however the people of the countries expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people over violations of human rights. He said that even most of Hindus in India did not support Modi’s Kashmir policy. He said that there was no house in occupied Kashmir who had not given sacrifices for freedom.

He said that Trump and Modi were the biggest extremists of the world. He said that Pakistan government must send parliamentary delegations to various countries of the world to present our stance on Kashmir. He said that this was the work of universities to provide guidelines on such issues and he was happy to see that PU was playing this role under the leadership of Prof Niaz Ahmed.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry said that the students of Punjab University had sacrificed their lives for Kashmir. He said that Modi government was following the policy of Hindutva. He said that Modi’s recent steps had once again proven two-nation theory presented by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah true. He said that the world did not listen unless we had swords in our hands.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU would continue to play its role and provide policy guidelines over national issues. He said that we pray for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team that were presenting the voice of Kashmiris before international community. He said that the whole nation was waiting for the call of PM Imran Khan to reach line of control. He said that US President Trump had admitted that Pakistani nation was a tough nation. He said that we must not be worried at all because Pakistan Army was the No 1 Army in the world. He said that PU would also organize conference for improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.