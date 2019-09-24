NAB raids Khursheed Shah’s house in Sukkur

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday raided the house of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, who is under custody in a case pertaining to assets beyond income source. According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog searched rooms of Shah’s wife and children. Chartered accountant and civil and mechanical engineers were also present on the occasion. The team also recorded measurements of PPP leader’s house.

On September 18, Khursheed Shah was arrested by the anti-graft body in assets beyond known source of income case from his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

An accountability court in the federal capital had approved his two-day transit remand till September 21.

Khursheed Shah was shifted to Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH), popularly known as Polyclinic, after his condition worsened in NAB custody owing to respiratory issues.

He was discharged from the hospital after doctors declared him fit to travel. On the other hand, the NAB Rawalpindi and Karachi chapter on Tuesday once again raided the house of former DG parks, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani, in Karachi.

Liaquat Qaimkhani’s house in Karachi also raided once again

According to sources privy to the development, the NAB team during raid searched various rooms of the house and took several important documents in their custody.

The raid follows after the initial interrogation from Qaimkhani by the NAB, sources said and added that another locker, which was recovered in last raid, will be opened with the help of his brother.

The former DG parks is currently in NAB’s custody for 14 days in a fake bank accounts case.

He was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, it recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers. Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.