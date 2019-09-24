Highest Altitude Marathon 2019 concludes

The award ceremony of Highest Altitude Road Marathon Khunjerab Pakistan, 2019, was held here at Islamabad Serena Hotel. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 154 athletes, including 39 international runners from 17 countries, participated in the race, which was held in three different categories: ultra-marathon (50km), marathon (42km) and half-marathon (21km). A brief video compilation of the key moments of the high-altitude marathon was shown to the audience, while the athletes shared with the audience the key moments and memorable anecdotes from the marathon.

It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan as 154 ecstatic long-distance runners from across the world enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway, starting from the magnificent Khunjerab Top and ending at Sost, a small town in the majestic pass.

The Serena Hotels sponsored the event as part of its Adventure Diplomacy initiative which encourages human engagement with nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment.

“It gives me great pleasure to be among renowned athletes from all over the globe. I convey my gratitude to the international athletes who have participated in this event which took place in one of the most beautiful landscapes anywhere in the world. I hope you have enjoyed the picturesque northern areas of Pakistan and have enjoyed the warm hospitality of our people,” said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan while speaking on the occasion. He also applauded the efforts of Serena Hotels and their continued support to Pakistan Air Force in sponsoring different sports events such as ski, squash and marathons.

The air chief presented medals and trophies to the first, second and third place male and female winners for all categories. In 50-km race, Mohammad Siyar from Pakistan Army clinched the first position, whereas Aslam Khan from GB Scouts remained the runner-up. The third position was clinched by Mohammad Iqbal.

In the 42-km race, army’s athletics team dominated, bagging the first three coveted positions. Umair Haider secured first position and Mohammad Faheem and Sohail Tanveer clinched the second and third spots respectively.

In 21-km race, Mirza Aslam Baig stood first while Abdul Muheet and Musawwar ur Rehman secured second and third positions respectively.