Problems of southern Punjab to be solved on priority: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the former governments intentionally kept southern Punjab backward and ignored its problems but incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all possible steps to solve its problems and remove the grievances of people on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister was talking to people belonging to various districts who called on him at his office in Lahore on Tuesday and apprised him of their problems.

He listened to the people patiently and issued on-the-spot instructions for the solution of their problems.

Speaking at the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that when the PTI came into power, the economy was devastated and national intuitions were bankrupted. He said that practical steps have been taken to remove the deprivations of southern Punjab and its given priority in health, education and clean drinking water schemes.

Along with it, he said that a comprehensive strategy has been employed for the development of backward areas. The PTI government has been doing such public welfare initiatives which were ignored in the past. I meet people for the solution of their problems and no one will be allowed to create any hurdle in the solution of genuine public demands, he added.

The Chief Minister said that both political and administrative machinery have been activated to overcome the dengue disease. We believe in practical performance instead of hollow slogans, he said. The opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the mass is being fulfilled as a sacred obligation. The chief minister made it clear that there is no room for the corrupt adding that the country has gone back due to the corrupt elements. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in different sectors, he added.

The people thanked the chief minister for taking a personal interest in the solution of their problems.