Two more dengue patients die in Pindi

Two more dengue patients died in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, taking the toll from the viral fever to 12 in the city for the current year.

A 30-year-old man named Abdul Basit, a resident of Chakwal, died at the Holy Family Hospital, two days after he was admitted to hospital.

Shoaib, 24, also died of dengue fever at the private hospital.

During the current year, the number of dengue patients has jumped to 4,992 in Punjab, 2,267 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,397 in Sindh and 773 in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a high-level session to review the measures taken for the eradication of dengue virus.

The session held at commissioner officer in Sargodha under the chair of CM Buzdar which was attended by Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid, Ansar Majeed, provincial and national legislators, deputy commissioners of all four districts, regional police officer (RPO), district police officer (DPO) and other high-level officials.

Punjab CM chairs high-level session to review anti-dengue measures

Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gul briefed CM Buzdar over the accurate number of dengue patients and steps being taken to provide medical treatment facilities to the citizens.

After the conclusion of the briefing, CM Buzdar said, “I will visit every part of Punjab as the treatment of the [dengue] patients is my responsibility. I will not tolerate any negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.”

The chief minister directed concerned authorities to make arrangements for 24/7 vector surveillance for the eradication of the mosquito-borne disease besides the commencement of indoor and outdoor surveillance of different areas.

He also instructed to finalise the arrangement of hospital beds in private hospitals as an emergency measure to void delay in treatment to the patients in case of shortage of space in the government hospitals. He advised ensuring partnership of the community for the prevention of dengue virus.