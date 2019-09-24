ATC sentences man to 38 years, Rs 100,000 fine for minor’s rape

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a man 38-year imprisonment for rape of a minor girl. The convict, Suhaibur Rehman, was sentenced by ATC judge Ubaidullah Shah in a case registered against him in Rahim Yar Khan police station in 2018. The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000. The sentencing in Swat comes amid outrage in Pakistan over killing of three boys in Kasur district of Punjab who had went missing a few months ago. According to police, the boys were sexually assaulted before being murdered. The police said they are investigating the case and would soon arrest the elements involved in the crime.