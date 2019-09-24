Dr Nimrita was not poisoned or intoxicated, says lab report

The chemical examiner of Rohri Laboratory, Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro, has sent the analysis of Dr Nimrita Kumari’s viscera, according to which “no poison/intoxicated material has been detected from the viscera sent to the laboratory”.

The viscera were sent to the laboratory in two plastic bottles on 19th September through PC Ghulam Qadir. One bottle contained stomach and small intestine and another contained pieces of lung, liver, spleen and kidney, the report added.

Dr Shams Khoso, Police Surgeon, Chandka Medical College Hospital, told this scribe on Tuesday that so far he has not received the chemical lab report but it has already become viral on social media. He said final postmortem report will be issued after receipt of another report of Histopathology sent to Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS), Jamshoro, as there is no any Histopathologist in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, since long. Dr. Khoso further said that after receipt of Histopathology report we (Dr. Khoso and lady medico-legal officer Dr. Amrita, who conducted the postmortem) will sit together, consult our seniors and then final postmortem report will be issued which will also determine exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, members of Pakistan Patriotic Youth, Larkana District Chapter, also took out a large rally and held protest demo in front of local press club while holding large banners in their hands inscribed with “Justice for Dr. Nimrita”. They were also shouting slogans. Younis Abro and others while addressing the participants said that several days have passed but no breakthrough has been made either by university authorities or the police due to which unrest is widely felt among the students.

They said irresponsible statement by the VC that Dr. Nimrita has committed suicide at the very outset made the things complicated and suspicious. They said that Sindh is the land of Sufi saints and peaceful people.

They demanded of the provincial government to remove VC at once, constitute a team of honest and highly qualified experts of such cases so that justice is done with Dr. Nimrita and accused are taken to task.

On the other hand, FIR of the case has not yet been registered despite passage of eight days. After receipt of a letter sent by SSP Larkana Masood Bangash, heirs of Dr. Nimrita reached Larkana and had a meeting with DIGP Irfan Baloch.

According to police sources, they refused to lodge any case. They told the DIGP to register the case on behalf of the state because Dr. Nimrita was daughter of Sindh. Police sources further said that after receipt of forensic report of iPhone X of Dr. Nimrita, the case may take new revealing turn.

These sources further revealed that millions of rupees transactions have been made out of bank account of the deceased which will unfold who made these withdrawals and whether she was blackmailed. These sources said that police have enlarged the scope of the investigation and are probing the issue from every angle.

Sources further said that student Sakhshi (who unfastened scarf from the neck of the Dr. Nimrita) specially reached Larkana with her parents and room mates of the deceased Shobha & Geeta and recorded their video statements in the office of principal, Chandka Medical College, where SSP was also present. DIGP Irfan Baloch said that he is unaware of judicial inquiry as such letter has not yet been received by him. He said he will, however, meet district & sessions judge today (Wednesday) and apprise him of the investigation so far made in the case.