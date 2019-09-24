No reason to complain: Gul

Model-turned-actress Gul Panag says that Bollywood has been just one part of her life and she has had a great journey in the industry.

Gul won the Miss India title in 1999. She also represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant. Her notable films include “Dor”, “Dhoop”, “Manorama Six Feet Under” and “Ab Tak Chhappan 2″.

Talking about her journey in the Hindi film industry, Gul Panag said on Monday, “Bollywood has been just one part of my life’s journey. I think it has been a great journey and I have no reasons to complain.” Gul is also a half-marathon runner, an avid biker and a certified pilot. A health activist and fitness advocate, Gul co-founded a health and fitness startup, MobieFit, in 2017. She was also an Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Chandigarh for the 2014 general election. How does she maintain her professional and personal life balance?

She said: “I think life presents many opportunities to you. You can either choose to take them all up or you can say I am in very comfortable zone and I don’t want to do anything. I feel that I am one of those people who sees whichever opportunity comes my way. If it’s exciting, I take it with my both hands. “So, whether it’s an opportunity to drive Formula E car or Formula one car, I take that up. Apart from that, I am a licensed pilot. I hold a private pilot license. I think it depends on what is important to you. If you want to keep trying new things then you will always find time.”

She is also seen in the web series “The Family Man” along with Manoj Bajpayee. Gul said: “I am working in digital format for the first time with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’. It has been mounted on global scale of Amazon Prime Video. I am feeling truly grateful that I got the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing project.” Talking about her upcoming projects, Gul said: “After ‘The Family Man’, I am doing an untitled web series for Amazon Prime Video along with Jaideep Ahlawat and it is produced by Clean Slate Films. It will release next year.”

She is also doing a film called “Bypass Road” along with Neil Nitin Mukesh where “I am playing the antagonist. After this, I will be seen in ‘Pawan Pooja’, which is directed by Shaad Ali. Then there is ‘Rangbaaz’ season two along with Jimmy Sheirgill.”