Financial faultlines in the former FATA

Rickety roads, depilated buildings and poor job prospects – this is the newly-merged tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is despite spending billions, by government after government in Islamabad, in the past two decades for then Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) but let us blame terrorism, corruption and poor planning that have denied a better life to the millions of tribal people. The shocking revelation, published in local English daily, states that former Fata was allocated about Rs222.528 billion in successive Annual Development Programmes (ADPs) by the central government (for FATA had been administered by the federal government since 1947 until its merger into the KP earlier this year) from 2002-03 to 2018-19. The last ADP allocation in 2019-20 was Rs24 billion, far ahead of the size of the ADP in 2002-3 – Rs3.14 billion. The area remained in international spotlight and suffered an unfathomable loss because of the war on terror, terrorism, military operations and displacement of people. Several international agencies such as USAID, GIZ, Norwegian funds, Saudi Fund for Development, UAE grants, Japan International Cooperation Agency and UN agencies took initiatives for health and education projects. Several billions came through the Public Sector Development Programme for the war-torn area. Let us not forget Rs124 billion incurred under the Sustainable Development Plan 2006-15, which was launched by the secretariat for the tribal region.

The list of funds and funding sources is long but the impact of such a huge spending is nowhere except for the impeccable public infrastructure, built and maintained by the law-enforcement agencies. The scale of infrastructure maintained by the army is, however, not too large to make a turnaround in the living standards of the people. Before it launches new development schemes, the KP government in consultation with the elected representatives ought to undergo a soul searching exercise to trace the culprits devouring development funds. Before the new phase of development work is launched, it should frame rules to make planning, execution and spending phases transparent. The main focus should be on education and health, sufficient electricity and Internet supplies. Hopefully, federal and provincial governments will be mindful before investing the promised Rs1,000 billion in the region. *