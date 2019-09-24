Is the theatre of Persian Gulf tension being shifted to UN?

The tension in the Persian Gulf once again flared up after the missile and drone attacks on 14 September on the oil processing facility at Abqaiq and nearby Khurais oilfield of Saudi Arabia affecting the oil production and oil price to the nervousness of the oil hungry countries. The Houthi rebels immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, the USA and Saudi Arabia insisted that Iran either directly or indirectly using its proxies was responsible for the attack. The Iranian leadership denied the involvement of their country in the attack. President Donald Trump, as usual, created the specter of military response by twitting that the USA was ‘locked and loaded’.

The USA announced reinforcement of its Special Forces in the Gulf States with the USA Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and the Secretary of Defence Mark Esper terming the new deployments as ‘deterrence and defence’ adding that ‘they do not want war in the Gulf. However, if the deterrence failed to yield results, President Donald Trump would take action’. President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, while denouncing the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf and extending a hand of ‘friendship and brotherhood’ to his neighbours, announced that he would present a peace plan for the Gulf in the UN General Assembly Session. However, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made it clear that ‘any retaliatory attack by the US and Saudi Arabia or both could result in all-out war’. The prospect of a military confrontation between the US and Iran hangs in balance. Iran has been employing a long standing strategy of dealing with the USA and its allies – Saudi Arabia and Israel through its proxies as Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Beirut. This strategy has been effective so far. The Houthis have effectively stopped the advance of the Arab Coalition into Yemen and stalemated the war. The Hezbollah and some other Shia militant outfits based in Iraq have been the sources of security threat to Israel and Saudi Arabia. The USA military intervention in the Gulf is mainly aimed at dealing with Iran’s growing proxy war strategy.

Notwithstanding the bellicose statements of Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump has so far avoided the risk of war as evidenced from his repeated statements in the recent weeks. At some stage, there were prospects of his meeting President Hassan Rouhani on the fringes of the UNGA Session at the initiative of President Emmanuel Macron of France. The process of the Presidential elections of 2020 just round the corner, President Trump would certainly avoid having another war.

The theatre of tension in the Gulf and South Asia has shifted to the UN General Assembly Session which, it appears, will witness titanic clashes of wit, intellect and erudition between Iran, Venezuela and US and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and India. The remaining P-4, being leery of the US wars, would be weighing and strategizing their options keeping in view the looming threats to international peace and the disastrous consequences of new theatres of war in the Gulf and South Asia. The USA Ambassador to the UN Kelly Knight Craft, Pakistan’s Maliha Lodhi, her Indian counterpart S. Akbarudding and Iran’s Majid Takht Ravanchi must be burning their midnight oil to live up to the expectations of their leadership.

The USA and Saudi Arabia seem well set to seek building a coalition against Iran. There is no defence pact between the USA and Saudi Arabia. The US has little legal and political options for unilateral strikes against Iran because of the bipartisan resistance of Congress. Thus, the USA will fall back on the UN gathering to find a safe way of dealing with Iran. This will not be an easy task keeping in view the weariness of the international community of wars particularly in the Middle East. The credibility of USA with the world community received a serious hit from the false intelligence reports regarding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003.

While the USA and Saudi Arabia may be able to persuade the UK and France to back any resolution against Iran, they will certainly encounter resistance from China and Russia and other nonpermanent members of the Security Council. The US fallout with Russia and China would militate against any prospect of consensus building in the Security Council. The international community is too weary of the Saudi role in triggering wars and civil strife in the Middle East. The instances of Saudi role in Syria, Libya and Yemen must be weighing on the minds of the members of the Security Council. The EU countries too seem tired of the unending remonstrations of Trump administration against Iran since it walked out of the Nuclear Deal in May 2018 at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Au contraire, Iran is too suspected by the world community to have been aiding Houthi militants with Kazef-1 missiles – one of the most effective missiles Iran possesses. The Houthis and Hezbollah have used Iran’s drones in the past also. According to credible reports Hezbollah possess vast stockpile of short and long range missiles supplied by Iran. It can shower 150 missiles a day on Israel for a month or so. The European leaders are going to the UN Session with limited diplomatic options. As put it by an analyst, ‘with Trump’s maximum pressure leading to maximum escalation and distrust with everyone’s back against the wall, none should expect France’s push for a sideline meeting at the UN of the signatories to the Nuclear Deal to produce miracles’. Thus, the concerted diplomacy will revolve around three countries – China, Russia and Israel which have big stakes to stem any regional conflagration in the Gulf. China cannot afford to lose oil and gas from the Persian Gulf with Russia deeply interested in oil price stability on the global market.

The writer was a member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and he has authored two books