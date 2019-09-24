Sir: Soon after coming into power, PM Imran Khan among several other things had also established a forum for people to register their grievances and complaints in the PM Office in Islamabad and get quick relief from Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Over all these months, aggrieved people in thousands have benefitted from the Citizens Portal facility and got their problems and grievances solved and attended to. But it is a matter of great concern that some irresponsible, negative-minded people are trying to use this useful forum for realizing their ulterior objectives which is quite shameful and condemnable to say the least.

The other day I heard that some selfish and vested interest employees, precisely two ladies, of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) had hurled all sorts of allegations and charges against PNCA Director General to the Pakistan Citizens Portal. As a matter of routine, all these allegations and charges were duly investigated and probed. These were not only proved false and untrue but the complainant women themselves were found guilty of some misconduct and wrong doings. Tables were turned on them and inquiries against themselves were ordered. But they very cunningly managed to put the inquiry file under the carpet. Both of them are there enjoying all facilities and other benefits which is wrong.

It is requested to take strict positive steps to clean the PNCA of such corrupt, cunning vested interests on priority basis.

MOHAMMAD ALI,

Lahore