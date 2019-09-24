NTS test in Larkana

Sir: This refers to leak of NTS paper and answer key leak in Larkana a night before a conduct of Entry Test on 15 Sept 2019 for admission for MBBS/BDS in Sindh medical universities and colleges.

The matter has already been reported by media. The videos of deal for the leaked answer key between two male perpetrators and two girl candidates has went viral on social and electrical media, in which Rs five to six lac are demanded as a rate of leaked paper and answer key. This has raised many questions against transparency of conduct of the Test by NTS, in Larkana.

The young students who have prepared for Test day and night to make their dreams come true by qualifying admission test of medical university on merit were disappointed when it is heard that paper and answer key was leaked before reaching at the examination hall.

The NTS transparency in conducting test left many questions unanswered so we demand to re-conduct the Test with foolproof arrangements and also request the honourable chief justice to take so motu action and bring culprits to book so that in future such practice could be avoided.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO

Larkana