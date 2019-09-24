Former Water and Power Secretary Shahid Rafi have confessed in a written statement to NAB that he took 4.7 Million US Dollars from Turkish “Karke” Shipowners for the provision of Electricity.He also provided the money trail which is in 6-layers. He further confessed that there are 6 politicians and bureaucrats who distributed this bribe among themselves.Rafi was arrested in a raid on his residence recently in the federal capital, while the NAB team also seized important documents from his house.The anti-graft watchdog had been investigating the former federal secretary for alleged corruption in awarding the contract for a rental power project to a private company.NAB undergoing investigation made progress as Shahid Rafi confessed about taking a bribe. Rafi, who has also remained the chairman of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), is among the main accused named in 11 NAB references over an illicit deal of rental power plant projects, causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.Rafi and others are also accused of misusing authority by going ahead with RPPs without the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet. On the other hand, Cannock Global Enterprises Limited Director Laeeq Ahmed Sheikh had admitted about taking a million dirham bribe in the scandal.NAB said that suspect Laeeq received the money from Babar Zulqarnain through his daughter.