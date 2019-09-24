Former Water and Power Secretary Shahid Rafi have confessed in a written statement to NAB that he took 4.7 Million US Dollars from Turkish “Karke” Shipowners for the provision of Electricity. He also provided the money trail which is in 6-layers. He further confessed that there are 6 politicians and bureaucrats who distributed this bribe among themselves.

Rafi was arrested in a raid on his residence recently in the federal capital, while the NAB team also seized important documents from his house.

The anti-graft watchdog had been investigating the former federal secretary for alleged corruption in awarding the contract for a rental power project to a private company.