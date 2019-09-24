Kashmiri leaders call on PM in New York

A delegation of Kashmiri representatives based in the United States Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him about the grave situation in the Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir (IHK).

The delegation included Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Dr Ghulam Mir, Dr Khalid Qazi, Imtiaz Khan, Abdu Rauf Mir, Sardar Sarwar Khan and others, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at the international forums. The delegation also included the close relatives of Kashmiris in the IHK who had been arrested and lost all contacts with them.

The prime minister assured the delegation that he will continue raising the issue of oppressed Kashmiris at all forums as an ambassador across the world.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan met his British counterpart Boris Johnson in New York on Monday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly Session, during which matters of bilateral interest including Kashmir issue came under discussion.

Imran Khan apprised the British PM of humanitarian crisis in occupied valley due to unabated curfew entering the second month. Both leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest.