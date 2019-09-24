Brohi’s name struck off RPPs case after plea bargain with NAB

Lakhra Power Generation Company Limited (LPGCL) former CEO Anwar Brohi’s name was excluded from the list of suspects in the rental power plants (RPPs) case after he agreed to enter a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau, the investigation officer of the case told an accountability court on Monday, according to a private TV channel.

The plea bargain, which will see him return an amount of Rs 85 million, was approved by NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, the investigation officer told the court.

Brohi was arrested by NAB in connection with the case in 2014, but was soon granted bail. The case also involves PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, as well as other prominent personalities. The accused are believed to have illegally awarded a contract to Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim (KKEU), a Turkish company, for installation of a rental power project in Karachi.

KKEU was one of the 12 rental power companies that had been awarded contracts by the PPP government in 2008-09 to ‘resolve’ the power crisis. A ship was brought to Karachi port in April 2011 to provide electricity to the national grid under the then government’s RPP policy to overcome the energy crisis. However, it failed to generate 231 megawatts as was required under the agreement, even though $9m had been paid to the company in advance as capacity charges.