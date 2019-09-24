‘How dare you?’ Greta Thunberg asks world leaders at UN summit

A visibly angry Greta Thunberg berated world leaders at a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking “How dare you?”

The impassioned speech set the tone for the meeting, called by UN chief Antonio Guterres to reinvigorate the faltering Paris agreement, which 66 countries have responded to with vows to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

It comes as mankind is releasing more emissions into the atmosphere than at any point in history, triggering global weather hazards from heat waves to intense hurricanes to raging wildfires and rapidly acidifying oceans.

Yet the gap between carbon reduction targets demanded by scientists to avert catastrophe and actions thus far taken is only widening.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” said Thunberg, 16, who has become the global face of a growing youth movement against climate inaction that mobilized millions in a worldwide strike on Friday.

“You come to us young people for hope. How dare you?” she thundered, her voice at times breaking with emotion.

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump made a brief unscheduled appearance Monday at the UN climate summit, which he had been expected to skip entirely.