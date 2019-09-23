Best bet in the long run

It may have missed the height of the tourist season, but the first ever Khunjerab Highest Altitude Road Marathon attracted a good number of participants – both local and foreign – showcasing the beautiful landscape and lush green race route to the world. The Pakistan Air Force, which arranged the marathon, said in a press release, “It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan as 154 ecstatic long distance runners from across the world enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway, starting from the magnificent Khunjerab Top and ending at Sust, a small town in the majestic pass”. In all, 39 athletes from 17 countries and 119 from Pakistan ran the route at 4,693 metres above sea level. The 50 kilometers race was won by Mohammad Siyar from Pak Army while Aslam Khan from GB Scouts finished second. The 42km race was won by the army’s athletics team of Umair Haider, Mohammad Faheem and Sohail Tanveer; the top three runners of the 21km race were Mirza Aslam Baig, Abdul Muheet and Musawwarur Rehman.

PAF deserves applause for arranging the event and inviting the world to these uncharted peaks of Pakistan for healthy activities. Earlier, in January last, the PAF gathered 38 skiers from 12 countries in Gilgit’s Naltar ski resort in Chief of the Air Staff International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup. This was the first time the picturesque resort witnesses an international activity. The high-ranking international event unlocked Pakistan’s potential for winter sports as skiers from Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, the United King­­dom, Bosnia and Herzego­vina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyr­­­gyz­stan, Azerbaijan and Tajikis­tan spoke highly of the resort and facilities. Other than skiing, the region has hosted events such as snowboarding, ice-skating and ice hockey.

These events will go a long way in promoting regional sports tourism. More revenue can be generated if more such events, with better facilities, are arranged in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. Of the facilities, the most important is law and order. Earlier, the region’s economy – tourism – was badly hit when militants attacked the Malam Jabba ski resort. Now, when terrorism has become a thing of the past, the government must renew its efforts to boost tourism, sports and economic activities in the northern parts of Pakistan. The facility of visa on arrival to several countries and abolition of a mandatory no-objection certificate for tourists are welcome developments.

Such sports activities as well as tourism friendly policies will not only draw tourists in droves but also promote a soft image of the country.