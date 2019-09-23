iOS 13 and iPadOS taking reminder game on a whole new level

The Reminders app on iOS 13 and iPadOS has been completely redesigned. Not only does the Reminders app have a new look, but it’s much smarter.

For example, now you can just type out “Cricket practice every Wednesday” and the app will create the reminder and will automatically generate proper date. Or if you keep forgetting to ask your friend about something, Reminders will pick up the slack.

With that said, let’s look at some of the new features, including adding attachments, new smart lists and tagging contacts.

Smarter Reminder creation

Instead of having to enter a name for the reminder, then scroll through a date picker for its due date, just start typing the reminder and when it’s due, iOS 13 will pick out keywords, like “tomorrow” and fill out the due date.

You’ll know when Reminders has picked out a keyword or phrase because the text will turn blue.

Add attachments

You can now add attachments to your reminders. Scanned documents, photos and URLs can be saved with a reminder.

Tag people for Message reminders

You can now tag a person when you create a reminder that your iPhone will remind you about the next time you talk to that person.

In brief, iOS 13 and iPadOS have plenty of new features worth checking out. From an improved Messages search to a gesture-based keyboard, there’s a whole lot to like.