An Islamabad resident, Ali Rasheed Chughtai, along with his wife who had recently given birth was out on a drive in Defense Housing Society (DHA), Phase 2, Islamabad. Little did the young couple know that their lives were about to take a tragic turn.

The life-altering moment arrived when Chughtai and his wife were driving on the famous McDonald’s chowk/roundabout in DHA 2 Islamabad. Another man, identified by Chughtai’s family as M. Ahmad Zubair Awan was also on the same roundabout, driving anti-clockwise, i.e. he was coming head-on towards the traffic from the wrong side.

Awan was stopped by Ali Rasheed Chughtai; the two got off from their respective cars and exchanged a few hot words.

It was when Chughtai turned around to walk back towards his car that Zubair Ahmed reversed his car in full speed and ran over the victim.

Notably, the entire episode was captured by CCTV cameras installed by the housing society. The footage shows the victim’s wife running towards her unconscious husband after the culprit sped off from the crime scene.

The victim remains in ICU

Ali Rasheed Chughtai, who is the father of a two-month old baby girl, has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the sinister accident. There has been little improvement in his critical condition.

On the other hand, the perpetrator of this heinous crime also the son of a retired Major is still roaming freely.

The culprit’s father, Major (R) Zubair, who, it is claimed by a social media post is the course mate of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been allegedly pressurizing the victim’s father to drop the charges against his son, Zubair Ahmed Awan.

Army Chief called the victim’s father and assured him of full justice. Via #DHA WhatsApp group #Islamabad https://t.co/tHbESTdapz pic.twitter.com/HuloE4JMZJ — Islamabad 🇵🇰 (@Islaamabad) September 22, 2019

It is also reported that the culprit has been taken away by his brother, a serving Major in the army, to avoid arrest.