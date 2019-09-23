Just recently had an opportunity to look at the results obtained by the students of varied sections of Pakistani life at intermediate and secondary levels and read about the happy boasts of Facebook friends about the percentage in the 90s achieved by their dear ones. All is good and well for the purpose of celebrations but my question is that why we are not producing another Dr. Qadeer Khan, Allama Iqbal, Einstein, or a Galileo if our educational system and the instructional methodology has become so advanced and out leaners have the best analytical faculties of mind that our boards and universities are doling out degrees with 4.00 GPA’s and more than 90 percent marks.

There could many socio-political causes of this educational utopian euphoria to discovered and dealt with by the soil scientists and politicians but I, being an educationist and a professor of language and literature, would take up the instructional aspect of the classroom. We are a nation born out of the postcolonial background and inherited almost all the baggage of the British colonial empire and no doubt one of these is the education system coming out Lord Macaulay’s minutes of the meeting. I think this system is responsible for creating minds that are more than enslaved rather than free thinkers and liberal and tolerant minds. The examination in this educational system, so far devised, tests simply the cram, memory and Photostat power of the student and so one who can toe the line is awarded highest marks without realizing the lack of enrichment of mind necessary for the personal as well as social growth of the national life. Paulo Freire, the Spanish educational cum social philosopher points out in his book, Pedagogies of the Oppressed, that by not allowing a child to think intelligently and critically in the class—in simple words, by not allowing the pupils to raise a question and by forcing the learner to toe the very line dictated by the teacher and the system—we make our students only as data ‘Banks’. These Banks are usually capable of returning our deposited information back to us as and when desired but this has not brought any sublime change in any direction in the learner. Freire terms this style of education as enslaving the pupils and hence taking us back to the colonial systems of education.

Instead of this, Paulo Freire is in favor of liberating the minds of the learners by raising debates in the classrooms and by providing an opportunity for the learners to think critically and to raise the questions. The teacher and students should become in this liberating approach as the student and the teacher—reversing the roles—and hence both learning from each other. This, Freire says, would make our students more tolerant in their world views. He calls it ‘Liberating Approach’ to teaching.

This may be very high ideal to be achieved, but at least what we can do is to formulate our instructional methodology—Pedagogical strategies—that our students not only may know information, knowledge but also must develop an understanding of what he or she is studying. This can further be understood in terms of Huxley’s analysis of the education of an amphibian and his analysis of knowledge and understanding.

We are living in the 21st century wherein the time has come that we prepare our students to cope with the new and ever-demanding challenges of the dimensions of the 21st century. Let the instructional methods be synchronized with the successfully international models of educating the young and develop them into liberated minds well equipped with tools necessary for the 21st century rather than making them just Data banks.

The author is a professor of English language and literature currently posted at GEC, Multan.