I have not slept blackness and slipped the nightly nocturnal sublimationI dangle, comes the suffocating successions of dark, a silver coin on a silver string revolving in sentience over and over the same, set orbit. Last night I dreamt: I, a female-ant smug on an endless beach of brown sugar;I knew the joy of the columned sea the strength of sparkling solitude. Then came the great soughing of great wings: giant vultures outstretched on the falling horizon.Carnivorous claws reeked in grasp. As they flapped in I saw their faces with rat-like horror: they were those of my friends and brothers. I knew then forever I had slipped blackness.