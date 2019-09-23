I have not slept blackness

and slipped

the nightly

nocturnal sublimation

I dangle,

comes the

suffocating successions of dark,

a silver coin on a silver string

revolving in sentience

over and over

the same, set orbit.

Last night I dreamt:

I, a female-ant

smug

on an endless beach

of brown sugar;

I knew the joy of the

columned sea

the strength of

sparkling solitude.

Then came the great

soughing

of great wings:

giant vultures

outstretched on the falling horizon.

Carnivorous claws reeked in grasp.

As they flapped in

I saw their faces

with rat-like horror:

they were those of my friends

and brothers.

I knew then

forever

I had slipped

blackness.