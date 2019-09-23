Lahore Weather

Your right to know Monday, September 23, 2019


Since

Akbar AhmedAkbar Ahmed

I have not slept blackness
and slipped
the nightly
nocturnal sublimation

I dangle,
comes the
suffocating successions of dark,
a silver coin on a silver string
revolving in sentience
over and over
the same, set orbit.

Last night I dreamt:
I, a female-ant
smug
on an endless beach
of brown sugar;

I knew the joy of the
columned sea
the strength of
sparkling solitude.

Then came the great
soughing
of great wings:
giant vultures
outstretched on the falling horizon.

Carnivorous claws reeked in grasp.
As they flapped in
I saw their faces
with rat-like horror:
they were those of my friends
and brothers.

I knew then
forever
I had slipped
blackness.

