ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub here on Sunday left for Tokyo to attend the Liquefied Natural Gas LNG) Producer-Consumer Conference 2019 on the invitation of Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry.

The conference was scheduled to be held on September 26, a press release said.

The LNG conference will be preceded by 2nd Hydrogen Energy Ministerial meeting and International Conference on Carbon Recycling September 25.

The conference is being held annually since 2012 as a platform to enhance cooperation among all the key players in the LNG market.

The 2019 LNG conference will provide an opportunity to major stakeholders of LNG market from public and private sector to share marketing strategies in the LNG market.