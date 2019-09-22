Youth leaders at UN demand ‘bold’ climate change action

UNITED NATIONS: Students and young activists from around the world on Saturday challenged world leaders heading to UN Headquarters in New York next week for high-level climate talks, demanding that they stop wasting time and work harder to curb carbon emissions, “or we will vote you out.”

“We have been waiting for you!” Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Youth Envoy, said, welcoming the boisterous crowd of young climate leaders, who made it clear from the very start of the day-long event that global political leaders are now on notice: they must make radical changes to shift the world away from fossil fuels and towards clean energy, protect the oceans, and promote sustainable consumption.