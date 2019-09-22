PM meets Kashmir Study Group founder in US

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in New York for the UN General Assembly session. On the first day of his visit, he met Kashmir Study Group founder Farooq Kathwari.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged Kathwari, a Srinagar-born Kashmiri-American, to further highlight the grave situation resulting from India’s illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir and its blatant human rights violations so as to expose the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the world.

Kathwari on the occasion highlighted the Kashmir Study Group’s earlier engagement on the dispute and efforts for conflict resolution.