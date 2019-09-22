Int’l disputes must be resolved through talks, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir were the biggest hindrance in restoration of peace in the valley, and added that in order to address problems and issues at the international level, we have to depend on diplomatic measures and dialogue.

He said the world community must not ignore the Kashmir issue so as to avoid any escalation. In his message on International Day of Peace, Bilawal said the international community must play its role to make peace in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) a reality. He said the earth was like a mother’s lap for the human race and “we can’t afford to throw it into flames of war”. He said Pakistanis are peaceful people and war is not favour of any country. He said we must invest on education to make this world more peaceful for living.

He said that as far as Pakistan’s population is concerned, they are the keepers of peace and tranquillity in the world. It is imperative that we invest more on schools so as to leave a better world for our coming generations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that every single human on earth is destined to play his role in making this world a peaceful abode for the humans. We have to train our children for patience and tolerance and we have to promote peace, tranquillity, interfaith harmony and ethno-cultural cohesion. He said interfaith harmony must be promoted to make peace a reality and said political stability must be ensured to promote democracy in the country. The PPP chairman said that it is of pivotal importance that we strengthen the democracy and political stability at the highest national level.