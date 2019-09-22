PM to shake world conscience at UNGA over IHK situation: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the UN General Assembly session will explicitly and effectively present the stance of oppressed Kashmiri people facing worst form of Indian state terrorism.

Addressing a news conference in Sialkot on Saturday, she said the prime minister will shake the world conscience on Kashmir dispute as well as present enlightened, moderate and progressive face of Pakistan before the world community.

She said the government will not disappoint the nation in protection of its national security as well as the fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people.

She emphatically stated that Pakistan will not hold talks with India unless it lifts curfew and all sorts of restrictions in the occupied valley.

She said Pakistan is a peace loving country and it is India which has put the regional peace and security at stake through its illegal and unconstitutional steps in the occupied valley.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US will also hold talks with different world leaders including President Trump and the presidents of Turkey and Malaysia, and expose the Indian state terrorism before them. She said the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly is very significant in the context as the entire world is looking towards the world body as to how it moves forward to implement its resolutions and decisions.

She said the besieged people of occupied Kashmir have pinned great expectations with the UN that it will play its due role for the protection of their fundamental democratic, constitutional and religious rights.

He said India whose hands are soaked in blood of innocent Kashmiris and has violated UN Charter and all international laws and norms cannot become permanent member of the UN Security Council.

When asked about the establishment of media tribunals, she said any legislation regarding the media will be brought after consultations with the stakeholders.

She strongly rejected the impression that the government wants to impose curbs on the media and curtail its powers.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that transmission of FM-98 Dosti Channel will be expanded from Gwadar to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 70th anniversary of Republic of China organized by the FM-98 Dosti Channel in Islamabad, she invited the Chinese government to open more such channels in five major cities of the country so it should be audible to all along the China-Pak Economic Corridor route.

She said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has become the hallmark of these fraternal relations. She said friendly relations between Pakistan and China really remained loftier than the Himalaya, deeper than oceans, and sweeter than honey.

She said the leaderships of both the countries always strived to further consolidate these relations and achieve reciprocal benefits.