Pakistan defeat India to claim 7th position

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India three game to two in the Asian Volleyball Championship on Saturday to move forward in the tournament in Dubai. Pakistan won the first two games 25-23 and 25-21, but India were able to make a comeback in the seventh-eighth place match with two set victories courtesy scores of 25-20 and 25-19. However, Pakistan came strong in the fifth and final set to win it 15-6. Earlier, Pakistan came into the tournament unseeded and were drawn in Pool D with South Korea, Indonesia and Kuwait. Pakistan were second in the group with victories over Indonesia and Kuwait, while their only loss came against table-toppers South Korea. In the classification round, Pakistan were then asked to beat South Korea, Japan and Chinese Taipei. They lost all three classification matches, same as India, to eventually compete for the seventh and eighth positions. Pakistan, in their last match of event, then defeated India to end the tournament on a high. The players were seen chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (long live Pakistan) after the match.