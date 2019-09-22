Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh to win over Afghanistan

Shakib Al Hasan smacked an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh ended their four-match losing streak to Afghanistan in T20 internationals with a four-wicket win in their final league match of the tri-nation tournament in Chittagong on Saturday. Shakib hit an unbeaten 70 off 45 balls to guide Bangladesh to 139-6 in 19 overs after young off-spinner Afif Hossain led the bowling effort with 2-9, helping the home side restrict Afghanistan to 138-7 in 20 overs. In pursuit of a modest target, Bangladesh wobbled at the start as openers Liton Das (four) and Najmul Hossain (five) both fell cheaply before Shakib put on 58 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim to steady the innings. Mushfiqur made 26 off 25 balls, but not before he was dropped by substitute fielder Najib Tarakai off Mohammad Nabi on 14. Medium pacer Karim Janat dismissed Mushfiqur in the 11th over before a floodlight disruption enabled Afghanistan’s bowlers to regroup.

Rashid Khan struck twice after the delay and debutant Naveen-ul-Haq also claimed a wicket as Bangladesh lost Mahmudullah (six), Sabbir Rahman (one) and Afif (two) in quick succession to slide to 104-6. Mosaddek Hossain cut Rashid late for a brilliant boundary to ease some pressure on the home side before Shakib struck the Afghanistan skipper for a four and six in consecutive balls to take Bangladesh close. Mosaddek, who was unbeaten on 19, chipped Naveen at mid-on for two runs in the last ball of the penultimate over to complete only Bangladesh’s second T20 win against Afghanistan. Naveen and Rashid claimed two wickets each for Afghanistan. Afghanistan and Bangladesh had already qualified for Tuesday’s final in Dhaka after winning two of their previous three matches in a competition that also featured Zimbabwe.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 139 for 6 (Shakib ul Hasan 70 not out, Naveen-ul Haq 2-20) beat Afghanistan 138 for 7 (Hazratullah Zazai 47, Afif Hossain 2-9) by four wickets.