Durrani proposes compulsory military training for civilians

Former federal minister and National Kashmir Alliance (NKA) patron Muhammad Ali Durrani has demanded setting up of a trained ‘Peace Force’ to support the armed forces in case of need, and urged that all Pakistani citizens should be provided compulsory military training.

Addressing a seminar organised by the NKA at WISE College on Saturday in connection with the ‘World Peace Day’, he demanded that the ‘Peace Force’ should be deployed in Indian-held Kashmir under the aegis of UN peacekeeping mission to stop Indian army’s genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims. He noted that many civilised countries impart compulsory military training to all of their citizens. He warned that India is waging a war against the humanity, and asked New Delhi to keep in mind that no nuclear weapons can win the war against humanity. He said New Delhi should also remember that neighbours cannot use nuclear weapons against each other.

Durrani announced that the year 2020 will be ‘World Kashmir Year’. He said Pakistani nation will make the year 2020 a year bringing the Indian state terrorism, atrocities and brutalities in Held Kashmir to an end, and the year of Kashmir’s independence from the Indian occupation.

He asked the world to remember that New Delhi has turned Indian-held Kashmir into a flashpoint of gross violations of human rights and genocide of unarmed civilians. He tabled a resolution in front of the noted academicians, intellectuals, politicians, social workers and students which demanded that year 2020 should be declared as ‘World Kashmir Year’, which was unanimously adopted by the gathering. The resolution maintained that entire Pakistani nation and all peace loving and humanity loving people and organizations of the world will wage a joint struggle to stop Indian army’s genocide of innocent Kashmiri civilians.

On the occasion, parents of martyred Lt Fahad Raza were also present. They shared the glimpses of the life of their martyred son, bringing tears to the eyes of every participant.

Addressing the seminar, renowned broadcaster Naeem Tahir endorsed the resolution and suggested that a suggestion to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir president should be made in the resolution whereby compulsory military training for the citizens of AJK should be proposed. He added that United Nations should depute ‘Peace Force’ in IHK where blatant human rights violations are being committed.

Famous singer of yesteryears and educationalist Dr Amjad Pervaiz presented a national song. Famous civil rights worker Abdullah Malik stressed that this day cannot be celebrated as a ‘Peace Day’ unless there is no peace in Kashmir.

Writer and producer Nasir Adeeb said Modi government should know that the final victory will be of resolve and not of arms.

Dr Tahir Mehmood of National Kashmir Alliance said Kashmiris have always sacrificed and that now it is the turn of government and people of Pakistan to show solidarity with the people of the occupied valley.

Hamida Tariq of WISE College thanked the participants and resolved that Pakistani nation will stand with the Kashmiris till their freedom. She informed the gathering that so far thousands of people have been enlisted as ‘Kashmir Human Rights Volunteers’ and hoped that every Pakistani will eventually be a part of it.

In the end, parents of martyred Lt Raza administered oath to the newly enlisted volunteers.