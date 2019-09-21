UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan will join a galaxy of leaders from around the world on Tuesday when the U.N. General Assembly begins its annual debate to discuss issues of peace and security, with Pakistan’s Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi saying that the Pakistani leader will be on ‘Mission Kashmir’ in New York.

“His focus will obviously be Kashmir and he will highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer a suffocating lockdown and a brutal occupation,” she said in an interview ahead of PM Khan’s arrival here for his first General Assembly visit.

The situation in Indian occupied Kashmir turned grave when New Delhi annexed the disputed state on August 5, placing millions of Kashmiri people under military siege, and keeping them incommunicado, with thousands thrown in jails.

“Prime minister Khan will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the UN,” Ambassador Lodhi declared.