PML N leaders respond over rumours of NRO deal for Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal responds over media reports of NRO deal for Nawaz Sharif currently in the Kot Lakhpat Jail under corruption charges.

Notably, Ahsan Iqbal has dismissed the reports of any deal and said the rumours are baseless, on Friday. He further asserted that Nawaz Sharif has made only one deal, which is with the people and the constitution of Pakistan.

Coupled with, he said that the government circles are merely spreading rumours for their vested interest while the appeal of the PML-N leader was under the hearing of the court.

He claimed that the rumours are being spread to exert an indirect pressure over the judiciary to make any possible relief from the court to Nawaz Sharif controversial.