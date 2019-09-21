PM Imran departs for US after concluding Saudi Arabia visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for the US to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) from Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office said here.

Saudi dignitaries, Pakistani’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Raja Ali Ejaz and other officials saw him off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, Madina.

Notably, during his week-long visit to the US, Khan is expected to conduct several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

Khan is slated to address the UNGA on September 27, just hours after his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi takes the stage at the world body.

“The Prime Minister will deliver his address to the UNGA on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions…” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday night, adding that the premier will also articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues.

During his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, held meetings with the Kingdom’s leadership and discussed various bilateral issues and also the Kashmir issue which the Prime Minister will bring it up at his General Assembly address.