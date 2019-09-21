Pre-arrest bail granted to Khursheed Shah’s sons, alleged frontman

The Sindh High Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to two sons of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah and alleged frontman in assets beyond means case. Farrukh Shah and Zareeq Shah along with their lawyers moved bail petitions in the SHC requesting it to grant them pre-arrest bail in order to avoid their arrest at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probing an assets beyond means case against their father. Two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh including Justice Omer Sial heard the petition of bail and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to refrain from arresting the accused till October 16. The court accepted the bail of Zeerak and Farrukh Shah and alleged frontman Syed Qasim Ali Shah and ordered the accused to return to the relevant forum till October 16.